MSDH: 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported in Miss. Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

MSDH said 1,253 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. Monday.

45 deaths were also reported, with 34 deaths taking place between Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. 11 other deaths happened between Dec. 30 and Feb. 9, according to death certificates.

The new figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 782,689 and 11,697 respectively.

Around 67 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. Forrest County recorded two deaths while Wayne County had one death.

In the eight Pine Belt Counties, about 87,234 cases and 1,170 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,988 cases, 103 deaths



Forrest: 21,700 cases, 294 deaths



Jasper: 4,733 cases, 70 deaths



Jones: 20,917 cases, 277 deaths



Lamar: 17,115 cases, 150 deaths



Marion: 6,883 cases, 129 deaths



Perry: 3,010 cases, 63 deaths



Wayne: 5,888 cases, 84 deaths



MSDH last said 727,385 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,696,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,502,479 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MDSH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5-11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8 Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

