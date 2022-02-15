Most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in the Pine Belt

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several places throughout the Pine Belt have been packed throughout the day with people purchasing last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Carter’s Jewelry in Petal is one of those places. Store representatives say business really picked up last Friday with folks buying Valentine’s Day gifts.

We spoke with them to find out what were some of the most popular gifts people purchased this year.

“We sold a ton of engagement rings in the past two days so, I know there’s going to be a lot of proposals...,” said Chae Carter, President of Carter’s Jewelry. “...and some upgrades, some big anniversary bands. Let’s see... paperclip chains, oh, and tennis necklaces have been really big since Christmas through Valentine’s Day. So, it’s like a traditional tennis bracelet but in a necklace.”

Carter’s Jewelry is located at 1140 Evelyn Gandy Pkwy in Petal.

