Man wanted for uttering forgery arrested in Forrest Co.

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for uttering forgery.
Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for uttering forgery.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man has turned himself in to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigators.

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for uttering forgery.

According to FCSO investigators, Willis allegedly took checks from a local trucking company in Forrest County intended for a local tire company and changed the payee to himself.

The sheriff’s office said an alert teller at Trustmark bank suspected something was wrong. When the teller probed Willis, he fled the bank.

Willis was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on Monday. He is awaiting an initial appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

