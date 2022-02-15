Win Stuff
Man arrested for stealing medicine, valuables from Forrest Co. home

Jimmy Brady, 29
Jimmy Brady, 29
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man for the burglary of a residence.

Jimmy Brady, 29, of Forrest County, was arrested for the burglary of a home on Monday.

According to the FCSO, Brady is accused of taking medicine and valuables from the home. 

Brady has been booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

He is awaiting his initial appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

