Laurel-Jones County Library gives area residents free hotspots

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel-Jones County Library was handing out free hotspots to the citizens of Jones County with the help of T-Mobile.

Residents were able to pick up one hotspot per household, with the only requirement of having a library card.

Jones County resident Eloria James s a ys these hotspots will help out families tremendously, especially those who live in rural areas.

”I also live in the rural part of Jones County which is very difficult to find internet services. So a hotspot for those persons would be wonderful because its hard to get fast digital or whatever everyone is looking for. It’s hard to get, and it’ll make a difference in the lives of people, from just being able to look up medical information to doctors, to just common everyday things that you want to know on the internet,” said James.

For those who are interested in getting a hotspot device, you can go to the Ellisville Library tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents are also able to obtain a library card on the day of distribution with a valid ID and proof of their address.

