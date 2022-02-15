Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Jefferson Davis Co. schools locked down after social media threat

Jefferson Davis County
Jefferson Davis County(Jefferson Davis County)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - All Jefferson Davis County School District campuses are on lockdown at this time.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the lockdown is due to a social media threat.

The school district said students will not be received or checked out at schools while the lockdown is in place.

They said they will report when the lockdown has been lifted.

Due to a social media threat, all JDCSD campuses are on lockdown. No student will be received or checked out while the lockdown is in place. We will notify you once the lockdown has been lifted.

Posted by Jefferson Davis County School District on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
Michael Wilson
Several employees, management placed on administrative leave after murderer escapes from prison
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
The investigation is ongoing.
Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/14
6pm Headlines 2/14
Homeless former educator having difficulty finding emergency shelter
Homeless former educator having difficulty finding emergency shelter
.
Most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in the Pine Belt
.
The road to change and school integration at former Bassfield High School