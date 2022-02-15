Jefferson Davis Co. schools locked down after social media threat

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - All Jefferson Davis County School District campuses are on lockdown at this time.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the lockdown is due to a social media threat.

The school district said students will not be received or checked out at schools while the lockdown is in place.

They said they will report when the lockdown has been lifted.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

