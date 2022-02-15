House fire sparks brush fire in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A house fire sparked a brush fire that burned about a dozen acres Tuesday in Covington County.

Officials said a call came in around 1 p.m. that a home on Isom Booth Road near Hot Coffee was on fire.

A man who was inside the home when the fire broke out told officials he noticed fire in the kitchen area after he had gotten out of the shower.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and ended up being a total loss.

While no one was hurt in the house fire, the blaze did spark a brush fire that burned about a dozens acres of surrounding land.

Several fire departments responded to the area and were able to get the brush fire under control.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

