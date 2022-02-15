Extra Table kicks off ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have noticed donation boxes set up around your town at places like city hall and in certain stores. They are for an Extra Table food collection event.

“March of the Mayors” is a food collection where each city plays a special role. Towns are assigned one food item to collect. Then, that item gets packed into a box with the other items from cities across the area.

“We want all the cities to be well represented with that one healthy shelf-stable items. So you might be in Magee collecting spaghetti noodles or in Columbia collecting dried beans. It’s different for every city, but every item is critically important to have in these boxes,” explains Extra Table Executive Director, Martha Allen.

Extra Table held the event on the coast last year and now wants to triple the impact. They are collecting on the coast, in the Pine Belt and in the Jackson metro area.

“So feeding the hungry in the Pine Belt is not a competition. It’s a challenge. So we are not pitting one city against another to collect more or less. We’re asking you to dig deep in your heart and go to the grocery store and pull that food out and bring it to a collection site. The more food we collect. The more food we can pass out at this event. So the magical thing is that you’ll get - every box has 11 pieces of the Pine Belt,” says Allen.

11 cities in the Pine Belt are participating so far. You are more than welcome to drop off the assigned items in the town nearest to you if your town is not on the list. If you want to get your town involved, you can reach out to Extra Table by emailing info@extratable.org. The donations will help nine local food pantries as well as others across the state.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says it’s an exciting way for towns to work together towards a common goal and an important need in every community.

“What a great program. What a great opportunity for the folks here in Petal. I’m glad that we’re participating. I like seeing the other cities doing it as well. Sometimes we don’t get to bump into each other throughout the year and this will give us an opportunity and it’s a great cause,” says Ducker.

The food drive will end with a packing party, where volunteers can help put together boxes on March 10. Extra Table will release more details about how to get involved in the packing party later this month.

Below is the list of items each city or town is asking for and their drop-off locations:

Collins - Spaghetti noodles Donate at Ramey’s, City Hall, and the Fire Station

Columbia - One pound bags of dried beans Donate at Walmart, Ramey’s, Pic N Save, and City Hall

Ellisville - One pound bags of granola bars Donate at City Hall, Corner Market, and Greer’s Cash Saver

Hattiesburg - Peanut butter Donate at Corner Market, City Hall Donate at Water Billing Offices – 105 Park Ave. Donate at Fire Station 6 – 3802 Montague Blvd. Donate at Fire Station 8 – 104 Lamar Blvd. Donate at Fire and Police Training Academy –53 Academy Drive #1

Laurel - Canned tuna Donate at City Hall, All Laurel Fire Stations, Laurel Police Stations Donate at Laurel-Jones County Library in Laurel and Ellisville

Magee - Spaghetti noodles Donate at City Hall

Petal - Canned Fruit Donate at City Hall and Corner Market

Poplarville - One pound bags of rice Donate at Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary and City Hall Donate at Fire Station - 110 S Main Street Donate at Poplarville Police Department - 305 MS-26

Purvis - Canned green beans Donate at Jessi Jayne Boutique

Sumrall - Canned corn Donate at City Hall and Ramey’s Grocery Store

Wiggins - One pound bags of rice Donate at Venture Church, City Hall, and Jack’s Plant and Patio



