Applications open for Mississippi’s Teacher Residency program

Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are an aspiring educator looking for a graduate degree in elementary and special education, applications are open to the state’s teacher resident program.

Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted in December 2021 to award more than $9.8 million in grant funds to five universities.

Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University won the awards.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and either meet the minimum required passing score on the Praxis Core, have a 21 or higher on the ACT/SAT equivalent, or have a 3.0 GPA (60 hours of coursework) and Praxis Content Knowledge Test acceptable scores.

Up to 200 individuals will be accepted.

It covers tuition, expenses, including testing fees, books and mentor stipends.

The MTR program will include training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, professional development, ongoing assessment and a commitment to teach in a geographical critical shortage school or district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and children with disabilities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The deadline to submit applications is March 15.

If accepted, you will be notified by May 2022.

