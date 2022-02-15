02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises with the weather today in South MS as a familiar pattern lies ahead. Expect another cold, even frosty, start to the day out there while the afternoon warms to a nice 70 degrees with sunny skies. The warming trend continues for tomorrow morning, now up to the mid 40s, through Thursday afternoon when it tops out in the mid 70s. That’s when our next front will move through, and Thursday is looking like a wash. Likely going to rain the entire day, this front also brings along a chance of severe weather. Right now it’s only at “slight” (level 2 of 5), but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it increased with some of the parameters looking the way they do.

Stay tuned for updates tomorrow and Thursday morning regarding this developing system.

