Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Another cold start with nearly spring-like weather in the afternoon.
02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises with the weather today in South MS as a familiar pattern lies ahead. Expect another cold, even frosty, start to the day out there while the afternoon warms to a nice 70 degrees with sunny skies. The warming trend continues for tomorrow morning, now up to the mid 40s, through Thursday afternoon when it tops out in the mid 70s. That’s when our next front will move through, and Thursday is looking like a wash. Likely going to rain the entire day, this front also brings along a chance of severe weather. Right now it’s only at “slight” (level 2 of 5), but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it increased with some of the parameters looking the way they do.

Stay tuned for updates tomorrow and Thursday morning regarding this developing system.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
Michael Wilson
Several employees, management placed on administrative leave after murderer escapes from prison
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
The investigation is ongoing.
Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

Latest News

02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast
02/15 Ryan’s “Familiar Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Forecast 2/14
Bright and sunny tomorrow, but we could see Severe T-Storms on Thursday
Patrick's Forecast 2/14
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/14
02/14 Ryan’s “Valentine’s Day” Monday Morning Forecast
02/14 Ryan’s “Valentine’s Day” Monday Morning Forecast