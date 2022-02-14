Win Stuff
Volunteer firefighters needed in Jones County

The ranks have been thinning over the years leaving fewer firefighters to battle an increasing...
(MGN)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The number of emergency calls from residents in rural communities is on the rise while the number of volunteer firefighters has declined 14 percent over the past year, putting those communities at a higher risk.

A 2019 report published by the National Fire Protection Association shows the number of firefighters across the country for 2016 and 2017 (the most recent survey) was the lowest level seen since the organization began counting in 1983.

In Jones county, the ranks have also been thinning over the years leaving fewer firefighters to battle an increasing number of house fires, motor vehicle accidents and other emergencies.

Kyle Brooks is a Jones County fire coordinator and started his career as a volunteer firefighter. He said for those who are wondering what it takes to become a volunteer, it’s this one thing; having the heart to serve your community.  

He said new recruits will learn the latest skills, have a sense of achievement and enjoy working as a member of a team while keeping communities safe.

“As long as you’re 18-years old, we can get you in the program and we can send you to the schools that you need,” said Brooks.

“Get in touch with me and let me know where you live, and I can get you in contact with the local fire chief at your department,” Brooks added.

To find out how you can join, you can call the Jones County Fire Coordinator at 601-498-8647.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

