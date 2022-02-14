Win Stuff
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Seminary’s schools will be closed Monday after shooting threats made over multiple media accounts came to light Sunday.

“Seminary Schools will be closed (Monday) to give school administrators and law enforcement the opportunity to investigate social media threats,” read a post on the Seminary High School Facebook page.

“We intend to resume school on Feb. 15.”

A similar post could be found on the Seminary Middle School Facebook page.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday night that threats of gun violence were being taken seriously and investigated.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that the schools would be closed.

One of the threatening messages was a warning to schoolmates to not be around at 10:30 a.m., when the shooting was allegedly supposed to begin.

A second message said that the shooting would take place in a specific classroom because a teacher had done the writer “wrong” last year.

