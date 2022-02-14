Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Richard Schwartz’s Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint

Richard Schwartz’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint
Richard Schwartz’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint(RICHARD SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES INJURY LAWYERS P.A.)
By Josh Carter
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl in Mississippi without a Richard Schwartz commercial.

The local lawyer’s cowboy-inspired 2020 Super Bowl ad garnered over 700,000 views on YouTube and made at least one spectator declare, “I wish this Richard Schwartz commercial was national.”

Schwartz would not have a Super Bowl commercial for 2021, but Mississippians were treated with a gift during Super Bowl LVI.

The video, titled Forever Mississippi, stars impersonators of famous artists singing an original tune, the chorus featuring the famous line: “One call that’s all.”

Prince, Cher, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Elton John and Beyoncé make appearances in the 1-minute slot, with Snoop Dogg closing it out alongside the lawyer himself, Richard Schwartz.

“Mississippi Super Bowl viewers were just treated to a very special Richard Schwartz commercial,” Brandon Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Just when I thought all hope was lost, Richard Schwartz swoops in, piecing this state back together one impersonator at a time,” mused another.

The commercial seemingly left Mississippi author Angie Thomas, (The Hate You Give, On the Come Up) speechless, with Thomas simply commenting, “I...”

For more Schwartz content, click here or here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
In their Facebook post, CCSO announces the person has been arrested and thanked all the...
Person arrested after making shooting threats toward Seminary schools
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
Jefferson Davis County
Superintendent issues statement on Jefferson Davis Co. schools’ lockdown

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
Walmart Mystery Shopper Scam surfaces in Jones Co.
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Students in class
Applications open for Mississippi’s Teacher Residency program
Christopher Williams, 43.
Myrick man charged with selling meth in Jones Co.
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer