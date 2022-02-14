Rams pull off 23-20 victory over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (WDAM) - Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown catch capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Los Angels Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals I Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Kupp, the game’s Most Valuable Player, snagged Matthew Stafford’s third scoring pass in the right front corner of the end zone with 1 minute, 29 seconds, left in the game.

It gave the Rams their first Super Bowl win as a franchise in Los Angles and first Super Bowl victory 2001.

