Pine Belt expected to turn chilly by week’s end

First Alert Weather forecast
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be clear and cold in the Pine Belt Sunday night with low temperatures in the upper-20s to lower-30s by Monday morning.

Our weather will quickly rebound by Monday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night, with lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday looks to be sunny, with highs in the upper-60s. Mostly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s.

By Wednesday, warmer weather is on tap with skies becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower-70s with a 30 percent chance for showers.

You can expect windy conditions Wednesday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the upper-50s. The chance for rain is 80 percent.

Thursday could bring possible severe weather to the area with a 90 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower-70s.

Make sure your weather radios are working as well as your WDAM 7 weather app. We will know much more about the system by Wednesday.

By Thursday night, the front will be to our east and much colder weather will move in, with lows in the mid-30s by Friday morning.

A sunny and cool weekend is expected, with highs in the lower-to-mid 60s and lows in the lower-to-mid-30s.

