Pine Belt doctor reminds people to watch for macular degeneration during awareness month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - February is Macular Degeneration Awareness Month.

Macular degeneration is an eye disorder that causes loss of eyesight. It mostly affects people ages 50 and older. If diagnosed early it’s very treatable. The degeneration is hereditary, so you can ask about family history to be more aware of your chances.

There are also symptoms to watch for.

“A lot of patients will say they have a dark spot in the middle of the vision. Also, they can also see some distortion straight lines start looking or warped. And that starts small and keeps spreading and spreading and getting darker and bigger,” explains Dr. Jamie Jimenez, M.D.

Jimenez is a vitreo retinal specialist. He explains there are two kinds of macular degeneration.

“The more common one, 90% of them are going to be considered the dry macular degeneration. There’s just a little bit at the center part of the retina, the macula, and that gives you the sharp reading vision. That part tends to wear off, you know, get a little worn out, so to speak,” says Jimenez. “Now in about 10% of the patients, there can be this growth of abnormal blood vessels. And these blood vessels see a lot of fluid, they can bleed. And in the process, they can destroy the center part of the eye.”

Jimenez says continued good eyesight is also a perk of an overall healthy lifestyle.

“We know that if you smoke, you’re three times more likely to get wet macular degeneration. We know that uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled cholesterol, both those things actually increase the risk,” says Jimenez.

He says you can also practice preventative measures like taking vitamins with anti-oxidants, and treatment is very successful when macular degeneration is caught early.

“With the treatments we have nowadays, we can actually restore, in many cases, the vision that has been lost, and in most cases, really preserve what’s there. So, but it requires awareness. If you notice sudden drop in vision, that’s not a cataract, you know, there’s something else going on. And if particularly if you’re over 50 and have history of macular degeneration in your family, they should be [an] alert, you know, there might be something wrong, and you need to seek evaluation help as soon as you can,” advises Jimenez.

Jimenez says most doctors can recognize and diagnose macular degeneration and refer you to a specialist. That’s why it’s important to go to annual check-ups and see an eye doctor if you have eye problems or family history.

