Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for more information about a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on North 25th Avenue on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

They were notified soon after by a local hospital that a person arrived seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

According to HPD, it is believed that the incident stemmed from a fight at another location.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

