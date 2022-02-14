Win Stuff
Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

The investigation is ongoing.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for more information about a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on North 25th Avenue on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. 

They were notified soon after by a local hospital that a person arrived seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. 

According to HPD, it is believed that the incident stemmed from a fight at another location. 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

