MSDH: 4,719 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over 3-day period
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
MSDH said 4,719 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which included Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 as of 3 p.m.
94 new deaths were also reported with 33 deaths occurring between Jan. 27 and Feb. 12. Another 61 deaths occurred between Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 according to death certificate reports.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 781,436 and 11,652 respectively.
Around 442 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.
The deaths were recorded as follows: one in Covington, two in Forrest, one in Jasper, two in Jones, two in Lamar and one in Perry.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 87,167 COVID-19 cases and 1,167 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 6,983 cases, 103 deaths
- Forrest: 21,680 cases, 292 deaths
- Jasper: 4,731 cases, 70 deaths
- Jones: 20,913 cases, 277 deaths
- Lamar: 17,095 cases, 150 deaths
- Marion: 6,874 cases, 129 deaths
- Perry: 3,006 cases, 63 deaths
- Wayne: 5,885 cases, 83 deaths
MSDH last said 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
MSDH last reported that 3,693,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,501,848 people fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.
Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.
