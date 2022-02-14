Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

MSDH: 4,719 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over 3-day period

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 781,436...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 781,436 and 11,652 respectively.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 4,719 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which included Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 as of 3 p.m.

94 new deaths were also reported with 33 deaths occurring between Jan. 27 and Feb. 12. Another 61 deaths occurred between Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 781,436 and 11,652 respectively.

Around 442 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

The deaths were recorded as follows: one in Covington, two in Forrest, one in Jasper, two in Jones, two in Lamar and one in Perry.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 87,167 COVID-19 cases and 1,167 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,983 cases, 103 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,680 cases, 292 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,731 cases, 70 deaths
  • Jones: 20,913 cases, 277 deaths
  • Lamar: 17,095 cases, 150 deaths
  • Marion: 6,874 cases, 129 deaths
  • Perry: 3,006 cases, 63 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,885 cases, 83 deaths

MSDH last said 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,693,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,501,848 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Mr. T's Dairy Bar
Early morning fires damage Laurel restaurant, mobile home
File Graphic
Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media
Traffic was re-routed on Hardy Street for about a half hour Saturday, following a two-vehicle...
2 injured in crash near Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park
The investigation is ongoing.
Person injured in Hattiesburg weekend shooting

Latest News

Southern Eye Center in Hattiesburg
Pine Belt doctor reminds people to watch for macular degeneration during awareness month
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
COVID protests at Pacific Highway border continue
The 10th Lighthouse Dash for the Petal Children's Task Force raised $56,000 Saturday.
Petal’s Lighthouse Dash raises $56K for Children’s Task Force