MSDH: 4,719 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over 3-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 4,719 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which included Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 as of 3 p.m.

94 new deaths were also reported with 33 deaths occurring between Jan. 27 and Feb. 12. Another 61 deaths occurred between Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 781,436 and 11,652 respectively.

Around 442 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

The deaths were recorded as follows: one in Covington, two in Forrest, one in Jasper, two in Jones, two in Lamar and one in Perry.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 87,167 COVID-19 cases and 1,167 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,983 cases, 103 deaths

Forrest: 21,680 cases, 292 deaths

Jasper: 4,731 cases, 70 deaths

Jones: 20,913 cases, 277 deaths

Lamar: 17,095 cases, 150 deaths

Marion: 6,874 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 3,006 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,885 cases, 83 deaths

MSDH last said 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,693,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,501,848 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.