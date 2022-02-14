Mississippi Power partners with Jones Co. chamber for minority-owned small business grants

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Chamber of Commerce has received a $30,000 grant from Mississippi Power. It plans to use the funds to create a Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program for good standing members of the chamber.

This initiative was spearheaded by Joe Cole, an area manager for Mississippi Power and a current member of the Leadership Jones County class of 2022. This grant program is intended to be an opportunity for minority small business owners to grow and develop their businesses.

Each eligible business may apply for any amount up to $3,000. The grant program does not require a match and has no specific project parameters.

Eligible businesses may apply for the grant to facilitate any project or need their business has identified. The Chamber and Mississippi Power have created a grant committee to review applications and the intended use of the funds.

To be eligible, a business must have fewer than 50 employees and be at least 51 percent minority-owned, which is defined as Asian-Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Female, Hispanic, or Native American.

Applicants must also be a member of the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and current Mississippi Power customers.

Applications are available on the Jones County Chamber of Commerce website. Applications will also be available in the Chamber of Commerce office.

All applications must be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce office in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on March 25, 2022, to be considered.

Mississippi Power additionally will be using the EDA’s foundation to award two community impact grants.

Ellisville Playground will receive funds to complete the final phase of the park creating an area for activities and added patronage to the city library. The park will provide outdoor recreation opportunities in a community that is 39.9 percent minority.

Heidelberg Park will also receive funds for the renovation of basketball courts, tennis courts, pavilion and physical fitness stations. This park will provide outdoor recreation opportunities in a community that is 84.3 percent minority.

