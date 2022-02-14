Win Stuff
Local church delivers goods to Kentucky town

A Taylorsville-based church headed to Kentucky with food and other supplies to aid those still affected by 2021 tornadoes.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville took two truckloads of supplies this weekend to those still affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky.

All the supplies were donated by members of the church, including canned foods, sanitary items and more.

The church members took off for Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 11.

Church member Charlene Barnes said many of the residents in Mayfield are still without their homes or power, and that many were elated to receive some help.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

