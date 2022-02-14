Local church delivers goods to Kentucky town

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville took two truckloads of supplies this weekend to those still affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky.

All the supplies were donated by members of the church, including canned foods, sanitary items and more.

The church members took off for Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 11.

Church member Charlene Barnes said many of the residents in Mayfield are still without their homes or power, and that many were elated to receive some help.

