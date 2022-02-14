Win Stuff
Local business to hold Spring Extravaganza for animal shelter

Nearly 100 vendors will be gathering March 5 to raise money for an animal shelter.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With spring just a few weeks away, a local business wants to celebrate the changing of the season with a Spring Extravaganza.

On March 5, the Cook Portable Warehouses property in Hattiesburg will be abuzz with 91 different booths.

Another nice twist: Vendor fees being donated back to New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

“She has taken in a ton of animals and helped a ton of animals, so we are trying to get her more money to be able to do that,” said Micah Adamson, Cook’s property/sales manager. “It costs a lot of money to be able to take care of animals. I have some of my own and I know what it costs personally, so we’re just trying to help her out.”

The extravaganza will also include photos with the Easter Bunny for $5 and a mechanical bull.

All of these proceeds will be donated to New Hope as well.

“She’s always taking donations there at New Hope,” Adamson said. “Feel free anytime to reach out to her. Reach out to me (because) I can get you in touch with her, too.

“We are going to have a raffle event that will be raffling off stuff that’ll also go to her.”

The extravaganza will be held at 7201 U.S. 49, Hattiesburg, Miss., across from Tractor Supply.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

