Forrest General Spirit Girls host 4th annual ‘Prom-A-Palooza’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With high school prom season approaching, the Forrest General Spirit Girls will be hosting their annual “Prom-A-Palooza” event.

This event will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Bliss Bridal Shop in downtown Hattiesburg.

“This event allows girls to come from all over to rent out a prom dress for only $12. We will also have shoes and accessories that if the girls find something that they love, they can keep those at no cost,” said Spirit Girls coordinator Macy Knight.

Girls who find a dress they want to wear will be able to take the gown home that day. The dress will have to be returned back to the Forrest General Support Services building by May 2.

”Prom is an expensive event, and our girls have definitely recognized that. Our goal is to allow every girl in our community the opportunity to attend her prom without the financial burden of buying a prom dress. And these past few years have been hard and have been tough on everyone. So we are hoping that this year with the fourth annual ‘Prom-A-Palooza’ that our Spirit Girls can come together with the girls in the community and find that special dress and kind of be a gift to everyone,” said Knight.

Knight says the Spirit Girls organization is made up of 7th-12th grade girls who reside in their 19 county service area.

”The program focuses on teaching the importance of learning healthy habits as well as growing and developing the girls’ confidence, poise and community service,” said Knight.

For anyone who wants to donate prom dresses for this event, you can drop them off at the Forrest General Support Services building, located at 125 South 28th Ave., until Feb. 28th.

Knight also says they are taking prom dresses of any length and color.

For more information about the Spirit Girls organization or “Prom-A-Palooza,” you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.