Dump truck flipped, driver entrapped in Purvis

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver was temporarily trapped when his dump truck flipped over earlier on Monday in Lamar County.

Officials received a report of a wreck and possible entrapment on Carter Circle in Purvis around 1 p.m.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and Lamar County fire services arrived on the scene as well as ambulance services. They were able to free the driver from the truck.

The driver received medical treatment on the scene. He was reported to have possible minor injuries to the head.

According to Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the weight of the dirt in the truck may have caused the truck to tumble over.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

