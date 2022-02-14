Win Stuff
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison

Michael Floyd Wilson was convicted in 2014 for murdering two men in Biloxi. In 2018, he escaped from prison, leading authorities on an intense three-day search before he was captured in Jackson County.
Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Sunday.(MDOC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLOX) - For the second time in just under four years, a man convicted of murdering two people in Biloxi has escaped from a Mississippi prison.

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Sunday.

Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.
Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.

On Sunday night, officials set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks in Rankin County, and had notified the sheriff’s department to search the trailer park behind the prison.

Wilson, 51, is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014. In addition to those charges, he was also convicted intwo burglaries and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

In 2018, an intense three-day manhunt across South Mississippi unfolded as authorities searched for Wilson after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute in Stone County and escaped. Over those 53 hours, dozens of tips poured into law enforcement with people across the Coast claiming to have spotted Wilson.

The search spanned the entire coast, with more than 50 officers assisting in the investigation and more than 100 tips to authorities by citizens. He was found in St. Martin more than 70 miles away from the prison where he escaped after a tip that he had been seen in the Washington Avenue area.

Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson was captured in 2018 near Ocean Springs after escaping from...
Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson was captured in 2018 near Ocean Springs after escaping from South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Stone County. He was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender following that escape.

After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

If you see Wilson or know of his whereabouts, contact local authorities or MDOC at 662-745-6611.

