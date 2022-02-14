Christian Services prepares to re-open dining room

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the diner at Christian Services enjoyed some special Valentine’s treats from the drive-through soup kitchen. And, they can look forward to the indoor dining room opening next Monday.

Christian Services has been offering its soup kitchen with a to-go drive-through and walk-up in downtown Hattiesburg for almost two years.

“It’s unbelievable that it’s been that long and our diners have been asking and telling us how much they miss getting to fellowship with each other and they miss hearing the word and hearing good things that community members bring it at lunch,” says Executive Director Maggie West.

Now, the organization is one week away from welcoming people back into a newly refurbished dining room.

“We miss their smiles, we miss getting to hear a little bit of their story. We definitely get to know about them on a different level when they have time to just talk to us, you know, at lunchtime instead of just walking through the line. We are really looking forward to catching up with some of our longtime diners, and we can’t wait to meet some of the new ones,” says West.

The dining room will be limited to 65 people at a time, and there will be two seatings each day. One seating at noon and another at 12:30 p.m.

“And if we need to, we’ll even do a one o’clock. So we’re trying to be flexible and make sure that everyone gets to eat who wants to. But again we don’t want to overcrowd and put anyone at risk,” West explains.

She says anyone in need of a meal and some fellowship can come out to a seating next week. Christian Services has a special week of meals planned to celebrate.

“You know Jesus loved us first and his only mission and his only duty for us is to love one another, and we’re just so blessed to get to that in Hattiesburg and through a soup kitchen,” West says.

Christian Services will continue to also offer drive-through and walk-up soup kitchen meals every day for the time being.

