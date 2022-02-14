Bright and sunny tomorrow, but we could see Severe T-Storms on Thursday

This evening will be great for you Valentine’s plans! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 40s after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright as sunny. Highs will be a little warmer as we top out into the upper 60s.

Clouds will move in for your Wednesday, leaving us mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 7-0s and there will be a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

All eyes will be on Thursday as a Potent storm system moves through the area, giving us the chance for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms. As of now, we’re looking at an afternoon / evening event with all threat being possible. There are still some uncertainties in the forecast, but we should know a lot more by tomorrow, so keep checking in for forecast updates.

Friday will be drastically colder as with highs only in the mid 50s. Skies will be bright and sunny.

This weekend is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.