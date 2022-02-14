Boil water notice issued for 100 Mt. Gilead Improve customers
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association in Columbia.
According to association operator James Allen Anderson, a water line repair is a reason for the boil water notice.
The association says customers who live from the intersection of First Hopewell Road and Lee Road to the intersection of First Hopewell Road and H R Watts Road, including all adjacent roads, excluding H R Watts Road.
About 100 customers will be affected by the notice, according to the association.
