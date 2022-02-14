Win Stuff
Boil water notice issued for 100 Mt. Gilead Improve customers

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association in Columbia.

According to association operator James Allen Anderson, a water line repair is a reason for the boil water notice.

The association says customers who live from the intersection of First Hopewell Road and Lee Road to the intersection of First Hopewell Road and H R Watts Road, including all adjacent roads, excluding H R Watts Road.

About 100 customers will be affected by the notice, according to the association.

