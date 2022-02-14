Win Stuff
02/14 Ryan’s “Valentine’s Day” Monday Morning Forecast

Quick weekend cool-down lingers for the morning, but more warm weather lies ahead.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another chilly start to the day with lows in the mid 20s, but despite this start it’ll be sunny and warm again soon. In fact, we’ll see those changes later today as temperatures climb above average this afternoon. Not by much mind you, only into the mid 60s today, but we’ll be back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week. That’s due to strong return flow ahead of a Thursday cold front, which does seem to have a decent set-up for severe weather. Risk is still only “low” right now, but it is still developing, so stay tuned for updates.

Overall, about half the days over the next two weeks will see some sort of rain with a few cool days in there, but expect to still trend warmer than average for the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

