USM students coordinate cleanup of Chain Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two University of Southern Mississippi students have organized a new cleanup effort at Hattiesburg’s Chain Park.

Students Presleigh Beach and Lizzie Atwood coordinated the event Saturday morning.

Several teams picked up trash at the park and some surrounding areas.

Tri Delta and Alpha Chi Omega sororities assisted with the project, along with the City of Hattiesburg and USM’s Pre-Dental Society.

“We had a great time, got a lot of trash,” Beach said. “We had about 15 people come out, so that made me really excited and we had fun doing it.”

“We’ve got one cent money that went into the basketball court and pickleball court behind Ebeneezer (Missionary Baptist Church) and a new mural, and so we’re just trying to continue to improve and beautify this area of town,” said Shawn Harris, one of the volunteers for the cleanup.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association also assisted with the project.

