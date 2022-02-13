Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

USM students coordinate cleanup of Chain Park

More than a dozen turned out Saturday to help spruce up Chain Park and the surrounding area.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two University of Southern Mississippi students have organized a new cleanup effort at Hattiesburg’s Chain Park.

Students Presleigh Beach and Lizzie Atwood coordinated the event Saturday morning.

Several teams picked up trash at the park and some surrounding areas.

Tri Delta and Alpha Chi Omega sororities assisted with the project, along with the City of Hattiesburg and USM’s Pre-Dental Society.

“We had a great time, got a lot of trash,” Beach said. “We had about 15 people come out, so that made me really excited and we had fun doing it.”

“We’ve got one cent money that went into the basketball court and pickleball court behind Ebeneezer (Missionary Baptist Church) and a new mural, and so we’re just trying to continue to improve and beautify this area of town,” said Shawn Harris, one of the volunteers for the cleanup.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association also assisted with the project.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tingle, 32, of Ovett, is being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated...
Suspect in Jones County kidnapping, assault case arrested
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
The University of Southern Mississippi announced its intentions Friday to terminate its...
USM to ‘terminate’ relations with Conference USA at end of June
Jaxavian Holmes, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
2 weapons seized in Hattiesburg traffic stop, felon arrested
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job

Latest News

USM students lead park cleanup
USM students lead park cleanup
The 10th Lighthouse Dash for the Petal Children's Task Force raised $56,000 Saturday.
Petal’s Lighthouse Dash raises $56K for Children’s Task Force
Petal gives for race
Petal gives for race
The Hot Iron Chili team from Laurel Machine and Foundry Company took home first place in both...
10th annual Chili Cook-off draws big crowd in downtown Laurel