PRCC receives $25K grant to help female students

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For a third year in a row, Pearl River Community College will be able to lend a helping financial hand to women looking to further their education.

The school was informed that it had received a $25,000 Women Achieving Victories and Education Success grant from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi.

It marked the fourth time overall that PRCC had received a WAVES grant and the third consecutive grant cycle that the WFM rewarded Poplaville.

The grant money is used to cover part or all of a student’s childcare needs.

During the last grant cycle,18 students were helped.

Tina Coleman, PRCC career and technical student services coordinator, said she hopes to exceed that number this semester. The program has seen six students complete their degrees so far.

“The WAVES grant is changing lives by using a two-generation approach to education,” said Coleman. “By requiring participating daycares have an education program, the foundation is not only supporting the education of the student, but also the child.

“The goal is to offer opportunities for economically-challenged students while closing the educational gap in early childhood education for their children.”

Students currently enrolled at PRCC are eligible to apply.

For future semesters, students can apply by visiting www.prcc.edu/academics/womens-foundation-mississippi-grant.

Some funds are still available through “Child Cares Access Means Parents in School” federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The CCAMPIS grant assists qualifying students who are also parents of young children with the cost of daycare.

Grants funds may be used for both off-campus state-certified daycare centers and the PRCC Child Development Lab School. Students must be enrolled for 15 or more credit hours during the semester.

To apply for funds, complete the CCAMPIS application at PRCC_CCAMPIS Application. For more information, please call (601) 403-1317.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.