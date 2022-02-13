Petal’s Lighthouse Dash raises $56K for Children’s Task Force

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 150 people hit the streets of Petal Saturday morning to get a nice workout and raise money for a local charity.

They took part in the 10th annual “Lighthouse Dash 5-K Run and Two-Mile Walk.”

It began and ended at the Petal Civic Center.

“We are so thankful for our community, for all the great corporate sponsors and then, all the individuals that donated, and then, the participants today,” said Dee Dee Lowery, race director.

The event brings in funds for the Petal Children’s Task Force, which provides food for nearly 400 families and homeless individuals each month.

“We will buy food with this,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “That is our main focus in our pantry, the food,

“And right now, we may have food, but next week, we might not have food, so we’ll have money to purchase food throughout the year.

More than $56,000 was raised during this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.