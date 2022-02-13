Win Stuff
Mississippi county offering hotspot devices for free

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. - A Mississippi county is working to bridge the digital divide by making access to the internet more available.

The Laurel-Jones County Library received 2,000 hotspot devices that will be available for checkout to residents beginning next week through the use of their library card.

WDAM-TV reports the hotspots were bought through a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Connectivity Fund program.

T-Mobile is sponsoring the program by donating free airtime to the mobile hotspots through the end of June. Additional funding and/or sponsorships are being sought to sustain the program for another year.

