Local businesses prepare for Super Bowl LVI

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Super Bowl LVI kicking off Sunday, many restaurants, bars and other businesses are preparing for a rush of football fans.

While grocery stores are boosting the amount of chips and soft drinks they order, many restaurants are ordering extras for their gameday favorites.

“We definitely do go up on staffing (averages),” Buffalo Wild Wings general manager Gabby Gara said. “We schedule probably double what we would normally schedule just so that we have all hands on deck and nobody is waiting for anything.

“Everybody is helping everybody. It’s a lot of team work.”

While many people have private Super Bowl parties, many restaurants see a slew of people come out and enjoy the game amongst other rowdy fans.

We expect to sell a lot of nachos, a lot of pizza, burgers and things like that so bump the orders up a little bit,” Keg & Barrel manager Craig Chatham said.

Gara says that in years past, her store has been packed hours before kickoff.

“We up (averages) for our food orders as well as our beer and liquor orders just to make sure that we have enough on the shelves, that we are not going to run out of anything,” Gara said. “That’s one thing we believe in. We don’t 86 or say we are out of anything.”

Many restaurants are not taking reservations and will be filling fast. It is recommended that you get to restaurants early if you want to watch the Super Bowl there.

