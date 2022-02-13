Win Stuff
Early-week warmth gives way to cold front

First Alert Weather forecast
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

You can expect much colder weather Saturday night in the Pine Belt with low temperatures in the lower-30s.

A 20 percent chance for a light rain/snow mix after midnight exists, but that will quickly dissipate.

For Sunday, look for sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. Clear and cold weather is forecast for Sunday night with lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s.

Sunny skies will rule for Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower-to-mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

During the day on Tuesday, look for sunny weather with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the upper-40s.

For Wednesday, expect increasing clouds with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s.

On Thursday, there is a 80 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with the potential for some severe weather.

Make sure you keep up with the latest forecasts for the next few days.

Another cold front is expected to come through the area Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and chilly weather is expected Friday afternoon into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

