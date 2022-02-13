Dixie National Rodeo brings excitement (and big revenue) to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fun and excitement started early on Saturday.

Thousands lined the streets with their cameras in hand waving and snapping photos as the annual Dixie National Parade passed by. But the parade is only the beginning.

Not long afterward, the gates swung open and the show began. People from all over were excited to be a part of this year’s Dixie National Rodeo.

Andy Gipson, the Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner, admitted that gearing up for the fun-filled weekend didn’t happen overnight.

“We start preparing for the rodeo right after the State Fair ends in October,” he explained.

Part of that preparation includes doing renovations inside The Coliseum and making sure all of the sponsors are lined up.

Gipson says he’s thankful to see everything come together, especially after what happened a year ago.

“You remember last year we had a 100-year ice storm, and ice was on the ground... and people couldn’t even get in here,” he said. “The Lord has blessed us with beautiful weather this year, and it makes it all the more satisfying to see people getting out and having a good time.”

And that good time is already having a big economic impact not only for the City of Jackson, but the entire state as a whole.

“It’s a multi-million-dollar direct impact; $10 million immediate impact. You multiply that times the amount of money people are spending in this local economy, it’s a huge impact on the state of Mississippi.”

The fun is starting to ramp up and the buzz and excitement will continue to stick around for a little while longer.

“Come on out. We’ll be having it through Sunday, then we’ll take a break Monday and Tuesday, pick it back up Wednesday, then we’ll go through the next Saturday.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.