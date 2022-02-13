Win Stuff
6th Street District hosts healthy dance event for Black History Month

The Sixth Street Museum District hosted "Get Moving: Dancing in the District" at Eureka School...
The Sixth Street Museum District hosted "Get Moving: Dancing in the District" at Eureka School Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District hosted a healthy and fun dance event Saturday, to celebrate Black History Month.

It was called, “Get Moving: Dancing in the District.”

It was a free event held at the historic Eureka School and it emphasized dancing as a way to improve physical and spiritual health.

The dance routines were led by certified dance and group fitness instructor Victoria Peters.

The Sixth Street District’s theme for 2022 Black History Month is “Black Health and Wellness.”

“What we want our community to know is that you do not have to live with certain preexisting conditions,” Peters said. “You don’t have to live with high blood pressure. You don’t have to live with Type 2 diabetes.”

“These are things that we can do something about, if we change our eating and we move more.”

The Sixth Street Museum District has scheduled several more Black History Month events, including an Feb. 24 activity at Eureka School called, “A Healthy Heart Affair.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

