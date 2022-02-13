2 injured in crash near Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were sent to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in a two-vehicle Saturday morning accident on Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the accident between a pair of SUVs occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hardy Street and Park Avenue.
One of the vehicles wound up on its side.
Traffic in all east-west lanes was diverted for about a half hour while the scene was cleared.
Moore said the accident was under investigation.
