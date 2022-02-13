Win Stuff
2 injured in crash near Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were sent to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in a two-vehicle Saturday morning accident on Hardy Street.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the accident between a pair of SUVs occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hardy Street and Park Avenue.

One of the vehicles wound up on its side.

Traffic in all east-west lanes was diverted for about a half hour while the scene was cleared.

Moore said the accident was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
USM softball opens season with pair of wins
High School Hoops - Region Championships Scoreboard