10th annual Chili Cook-off draws big crowd in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Things were heating up in Downtown Laurel Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for a tasty event.

Downtown Laurel was filled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as people watched 30 teams compete in Magnolia State Bank’s 10th annual Chili Cook-Off.

“This has become such a competition, you know,’ said Heather Brown, Chili Cook-Off co-chair. “It’s like, ‘I have the best chili! No, I have the best chili!’ and, I mean, right now, walking past the teams as it’s all over... they are just like, ‘How did they win? We had the best. We had the best.’

“I mean it’s just... it’s just all in fun,”

Teams paid a $100 entry fee all to vie for the tastiest chili in town.

“We have businesses who are teams, we have organizations that were teams, we have a bunch of friends that were teams,” BRown said. “It’s a great way to market your business as well, you know, put a team in for 100 bucks, cook chili, have fun on a Saturday and network, get to know each other, and also just have a good time.”

There were two categories to compete in... homestyle and traditional.

“Half made homestyle and half made traditional,” Brown said. “Traditional means it’s just meat and homestyle is basically beans or any kind of fillers in it.”

Hot Iron Chili’ team from Laurel Machine and Foundry Company that took home the top prize of $1,000 for winning both categories.

“We’re over the moon,” Robert Burdette, Hot Iron Chili member. “We’re extremely excited. We were able to support multiple local businesses... We got the meat from Knight Butcher, which is a local butcher shop here in Laurel, and we just really enjoyed it.”

For the teams that didn’t win, they still walked away knowing their participation helps all of the downtown businesses.

“The money that’s raised... 25 percent of that goes back to a façade grant at Laurel Main Street to help with the beautification of the front of your business. If you need a new awning, if you need new planters, if you need new paint,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.