Palazzo comments on inflation, Ukraine during USM vets center dedication

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 4th District U.S. Representative Steven Palazzo was in Hattiesburg Friday to attend the dedication ceremony for the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor at Southern Miss.

While he was there, we spoke with him about a several issues, including the Russian military buildup around Ukraine and the economy.

He said President Biden and Congress should speak with one voice when it comes to any potential Russian aggression.

“I think the President and Congress needs to unite and put a unified voice that we’re not going to allow Ukraine to be invaded, along with our allies, along with NATO and we should deploy lethal weapons for the Ukrainians to be able to use to defend themselves,” Palazzo said.

Palazzo also reacted to the latest figures on inflation.

The Labor Department says prices were 7.5 percent higher last month than they were at this time in 2021.

Palazzo places much of the blame on the pandemic.

But, he says the Biden administration hasn’t helped the situation.

“We paid people to stay at home, we paid people not to work and that drove up the cost of labor tremendously,” Palazzo said. “At the end of the day, if this administration had just come in and done nothing, our economy would be better.”

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is the new Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

