‘Night to Shine’ prom honors special needs community in the Pine Belt

By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Temple Baptist Church hosted the “Night to Shine” prom held annually by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This year, the prom was a little different, being held as a drive-thru event to combat the pandemic.

This didn’t stop the festivities, as all guests were able to receive gifts, dance and be crowned at the end of the drive.

“Our vision and mission can be summed up in the phrases, ‘Love God, Love people and serve both,’” said Next Generation Director Kelli Brent. “We want to love and honor the people in our community with special needs. We want them to know that they’re loved and valued by God, and they are loved and valued by Temple Baptist Church.”

“Some of these are adults and senior citizens even, some of them may not have ever had a prom of their own or had an opportunity to be celebrated,” said TJ Shappely, the Four Friends Ministry Co-Director. “We’re just trying to show them God’s love and to show them that God knows they’re special and we love them and God loves them.”

Temple Baptist Church has hosted the event every year since 2017. Though things were different this year, it still produced the same smiles for families and guests.

After the drive-thru experience, each guest received a link for an at-home virtual after party.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

