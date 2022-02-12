Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Mississippi sheriff’s deputy fired after being arrested on child porn charges

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with two counts of exploitation of children and accessing child pornography.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A man who was a sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi is behind bars after authorities arrested him on charges involving sexual exploitation of children.

Derrick Flanagan was arrested Friday and is now charged with two counts of exploitation of children and accessing child pornography, WLOX reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was terminated immediately upon his arrest on Friday, came under investigation after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-crime tip on Tuesday. That tip was forwarded to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After reviewing the information in the tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a deputy. The sheriff’s office immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all of the information over to their agency for handling.

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants for Flanagan. The 36-year-old was arrested Friday and booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
Christopher Walters was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving...
Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop
Aleata L. Whitworth, 34, (left) and Steven D. Minor, 31, (right) were arrested and charged with...
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
FILE - This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on...
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free...
AARP Tax-Aide Program offering free tax filing
The Laurel-Jones County Library received 2,000 hotspot devices which will help bridge the...
Laurel-Jones County Library offering hotspot devices free for checkout