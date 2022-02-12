Win Stuff
Magnolia State Bank to host annual chili cook-off Saturday

The 10th annual Chili Cook-off is happening this weekend in Laurel
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you need plans this weekend, downtown Laurel may have you covered on Saturday.

Laurel’s Main Street and Magnolia State Bank are back with a chili cook-off for the 10th year.

The cook-off will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Teams will be set up along North Magnolia Street.

It only costs $15, or you can purchase a keepsake bowl for $30.

It’s all-you-can-eat chili with 30 different teams and bowls of chili to browse.

“But we are so excited, this is the most teams we’ve ever had, 30 teams. We tell each team to cook five gallons of chili. So my suggestion to the public is to get here at 11 o’clock so you can get here and start eating. I am nervous we may run out of chili so get here early. It’s going to be a beautiful day, we’re so excited,” says Heather Brown, cook-off co-chair.

You can purchase your ticket online, or you can purchase it at the entrance.

