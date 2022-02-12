Laurel-Jones County Library offering hotspot devices free for checkout

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library received 2,000 hotspot devices which will help bridge the digital divide by making access to the internet more available.

Starting next week, the mobile hotspots will be provided for checkout to residents living in the county by using their Laurel-Jones County Library card. For those without a library card, one can be obtained by providing proof of residency using a valid ID, utility bill or a current piece of mail.

The hotspots were purchased thanks to a $1 million grant made available through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Connectivity Fund program.

According to Library Director, Karyn Walsh, only 68 percent of Jones County residents have online access and these hotspots will benefit families living in the county who are currently the most under-served with internet access.

“We have the computers in the library but it’s difficult for people in the outlying areas to get to a computer to get online, especially for education,” Walsh said.

“It’s not just children in elementary and high school who need it, we have a lot of college kids that are trying to improve their lives and this is a way for them to be able to connect and pursue their careers,” she added.

100 community hotspots were also purchased that will go into county community centers along with participating churches and businesses. A list on the library’s website will provide a list of those locations.

T-Mobile is sponsoring the program by donating free airtime to the mobile hotspots through the end of June. Additional funding and/or sponsorships are being sought to sustain the program for another year.

There was $7.17 billion in funding made by ARPA for the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. The ECF is run by the Federal Communications Commission and administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company.

It will provide funding for public and tribal libraries and K-12 schools to purchase connected devices and broadband internet connections for use off of library and school grounds by library patrons, students, teachers and staff who otherwise don’t have internet access.

