Home Instead, Vitalant partnering for blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The in-home care clinic Home Instead is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The blood drive will run from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., and appointments are not required but are encouraged.

“It’s very important to donate blood, that’s why we wanted to get involved and partner with Vitalant,” said Home Instead General Manager Keisha Kennedy. “The pandemic has created a shortage in the blood supply, so we just wanted to give back and give our employees an opportunity as well to give back to their community.”

All donors will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

To schedule an appointment, click here and use the blood drive code “Homeinstead.”

