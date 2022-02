High School Hoops - Region Championships Scoreboard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region tournaments wrapped up on Friday night across the Pine Belt as we took one step closer to the postseason. Here’s a look at your regoin champions from around the area:

Region 5-6A Championship

Boys - Brandon (66) Petal (60)

Region 6-5A Championships

Boys - Hattiesburg (46) Wayne County (39)

Girls - Wayne County (53) Laurel (51)

Region 7-4A Championships

Boys - FCAHS (57) Lawrence County (56)

Girls - Purvis (61) Sumrall (46)

Region 8-3A Championship

Girls - Tylertown (51) Jefferson Davis County (45)

Region 8-2A Championships

Boys - Heidelberg (67) Collins (54)

Girls - North Forrest (62) Heidelberg (51)

Region 7-1A Championships

Boys - Bay Springs (58) Mount Olive (27)

Girls - Bay Springs (55) Taylorsville (35)

Consolation Scores

Boys - Meridian (64) Oak Grove (45)

Boys - Columbia (55) Sumrall (38)

Boys - Tylertown (59) Jefferson Davis County (46)

Boys - North Forrest (65) Stringer (60)

Girls - West Marion (39) St. Patrick (37)

Girls - Collins (44) Stringer (42)

Girls - Magee (57) Seminary (41)

