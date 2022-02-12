AARP Tax-Aide Program offering free tax filing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, focusing on taxpayers who have low to moderate-income and those who are over 50.

Their volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

On Friday, Tax-Aide volunteers were on hand at the Laurel-Jones County Library, assisting families and individuals file their state and federal taxes.

Debra Grant is a Tax-Aide volunteer and said that providing the public with a professional service they normally can’t afford, gives her a great deal of satisfaction.

“Our goal is to help them file their returns for free so that they have money they can put into their pockets. It helps the as well as helping the local economy,” Debra said.

“We have a number of taxpayers who’ve been coming to us for many years, some five-plus years because they trust that we will do their returns accurately and we’ll do it quickly,” she added.

Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance, including:

In-Person: Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by Internal Revenue Service-certified tax counselors - but now with strict physical distancing measures in place

Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents

Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically.

An appointment is required for on-site tax return preparation and these options vary by location and are subject to change. COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are required during consultation.

The program is sponsored by the IRS with additional funding from the AARP Foundation.

For more information: https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/

