1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Vicksburg native.

According to Louisiana authorities, Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Michael Phelps, Jr., 29.

Police responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Alexandria, Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found Phelps dead.

Hicks has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

