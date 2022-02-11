West Jasper School District announces new pre-K details

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier Thursday evening, the West Jasper School District held a meeting with parents to discuss the new pre-K program.

“We are going to have two pre-k classrooms for the upcoming year. One will be housed at our stringer attendance center campus, and one will be housed at our bay springs elementary campus. And tonight we had the opportunity for us to make that official announcement,” says District Superintendent, Dr. Kenitra Ezi.

Both classes will have 20 students per classroom, along with two instructors per classroom.

“We will have one certified teacher and one teacher assistant in each of those classrooms. And we hope once we have assembled our inaugural class to bring those parents in and those little students around April,” says Ezi.

The district will open the registration process in March, it will be on a first-come, first-serve, basis.

“And it’s like Black Friday, March the 21st beginning at 8 a.m. Interested parents can access the digital form of our pre-K registration packet on the district’s website,” says Ezi.

Parents can either print it out or pick up a hard copy from the district’s office. The registration packet must be fully completed for the child to be considered for the program.

“Two proofs of residency, the immunization form, as well as a birth certificate must be returned at the same time and order for that packet to be considered in terms of whether or not the child will be eligible to participate on the program,” says Ezi.

Even if you turn in an application after the classes have been filled, there is still a chance. The district will place you on the waiting list and call you if a spot opens.

