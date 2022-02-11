USM dedicates $3.1M veterans center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of veterans, students and University of Southern Mississippi administrators gathered Friday on the USM campus to officially dedicate the new Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor Is a 5,500 square foot facility that provides students with a library, a study center, a computer room and places for lectures and socializing.

The total cost of the facility was $3.1 million. It was funded entirely with private donations through the USM Foundation.

The facility replaces an older center which was located in a converted house near the campus.

