Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
Christopher Walters was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving...
Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
Aleata L. Whitworth, 34, (left) and Steven D. Minor, 31, (right) were arrested and charged with...
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
Jaxavian Holmes, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
2 weapons seized in Hattiesburg traffic stop, felon arrested
Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board....
School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign after competing